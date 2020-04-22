Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.95. 1,805,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,692,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.76 and a 200-day moving average of $198.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

