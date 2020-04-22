AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Update

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 6,862,500 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 550,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,678 shares of company stock worth $6,733,963. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in AlarmCom by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.