Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,981 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,971 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,772 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,712,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.57. 796,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,459. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

