Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 18.27 Per Share

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 18.27 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $9.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aggreko stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 493.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. Aggreko has a 52-week low of GBX 285.90 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 881 ($11.59).

AGK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 905 ($11.90) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 701.88 ($9.23).

In related news, insider Sarah Kuijlaars acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £15,330 ($20,165.75). Also, insider Chris Weston sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total value of £14,022.54 ($18,445.86).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

