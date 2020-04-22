Aeron (ARN) One Day Volume Tops $701,407.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Aeron has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $701,407.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeron has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00001403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Binance, Kucoin and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02671631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00220698 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Mercatox, Tidex, IDEX, IDAX, Coinrail, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kuna, Radar Relay and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

