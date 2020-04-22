Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

NYSE AAP opened at $113.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.94. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $175.39.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

