ADT (NYSE:ADT) PT Lowered to $6.50

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

ADT stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.07. ADT has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

