Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Lowered to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Acushnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.90. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Acushnet by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

