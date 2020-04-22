Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) Shares Up 26%

Achaogen Inc (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) rose 26% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 100,107 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 162,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Achaogen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ)

Achaogen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibacterial agents for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

