Accor (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Shares Down 1.4%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.96, 16,722 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 42,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

AEXAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

