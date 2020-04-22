Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,569 shares of company stock worth $3,079,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.47. 426,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.