Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Accenture reported earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,569 shares of company stock worth $3,079,576 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.