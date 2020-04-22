Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $930.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.27%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,163,000 after purchasing an additional 558,764 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

