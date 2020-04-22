Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.01

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 228839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $930.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.27%.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 18,518 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 133,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 379,314 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.