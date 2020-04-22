AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497,420. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

