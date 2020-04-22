6,369 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.47. 21,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

