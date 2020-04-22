600 Group (LON:SIXH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.07

600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.07 and traded as low as $8.11. 600 Group shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 32,070 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

600 Group Company Profile (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

