541 Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,593,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $2,018,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $190.77 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.40 and a 200 day moving average of $159.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

