360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,300 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 1,091,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. 360 Finance has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $23.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TT International raised its holdings in 360 Finance by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 10,406,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,674,000 after buying an additional 5,588,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 360 Finance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,638,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,092,000 after buying an additional 63,878 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $32,107,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $10,969,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $9,770,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

