28,102 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Separately, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000.

NASDAQ OTIS traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,363. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

