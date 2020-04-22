25,736 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Intel accounts for approximately 1.5% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 37.4% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 134,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,729 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Intel by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 40,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,578,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $193,655,000 after acquiring an additional 652,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

