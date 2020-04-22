$2.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $2.16. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $10.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $202.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

PH stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $183.05. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,177,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,877,000 after buying an additional 78,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,634,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,431,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

