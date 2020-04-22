1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FIF traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

