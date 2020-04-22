1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.
Shares of NYSE:FIF traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile
