$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. CVS Health also reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $7.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

CVS opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

