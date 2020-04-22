$1.44 EPS Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.52. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after buying an additional 1,364,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after buying an additional 915,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average of $139.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.