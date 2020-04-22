$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,045,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 152,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 972,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,137. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

