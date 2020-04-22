0xcert Reaches Market Cap of $415,734.32 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $415,734.32 and $54,613.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.70 or 0.04596472 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00067475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014036 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009926 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003332 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

