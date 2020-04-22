$0.97 EPS Expected for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.90. ABIOMED reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.59. The company had a trading volume of 95,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,205. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.06. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $285.77.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

