-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 100.48% and a negative return on equity of 96.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.99.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 3,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,347. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 173,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

