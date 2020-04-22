$0.06 EPS Expected for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. On Deck Capital reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

ONDK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 7,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.08. On Deck Capital has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a current ratio of 15.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

