Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $15.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,598. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.