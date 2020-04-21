Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.07.

Shares of ZM opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,862.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $164.94.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $8,851,864.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,032.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at $30,290,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 913,794 shares of company stock valued at $108,099,238 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after buying an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after buying an additional 2,163,345 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,549,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after buying an additional 890,787 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after buying an additional 806,897 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

