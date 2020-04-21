Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Raised by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.23. 1,136,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.97. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.