ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Cowen

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.14% from the company’s previous close.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on ZIX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. 1,018,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,514. The company has a market cap of $342.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 49.28%. The company had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,677.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,153,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ZIX by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.