Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. 195,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,673. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.88). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

