Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Buy

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

