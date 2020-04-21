Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) to Buy

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie cut Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMICY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 85,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.72. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

