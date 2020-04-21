Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Signature Aviation PLC provides air transport support services. The Company offers fueling, ground handling, passenger pilot, line maintenance and technical support services, as well as aftermarket facilities such as manufacturing of aircraft equipment. Signature Aviation PLC, formerly known as BBA Aviation plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

