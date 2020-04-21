Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMSC. ValuEngine upgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,759,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 81,442 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

