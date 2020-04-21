Zacks Investment Research Lowers Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.65.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.36. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 239,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

