Zacks Investment Research Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.25.

ROKU stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -250.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average of $124.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $3,983,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,372 shares of company stock worth $27,655,884 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

