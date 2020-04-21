Zacks Investment Research Lowers PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PETQ. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $22.86 on Friday. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $660.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. Research analysts predict that PetIQ will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475. 23.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

