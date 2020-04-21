Zacks Investment Research Lowers NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.43.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.