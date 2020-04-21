Zacks Investment Research Lowers MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of MGDDY opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.18.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

