Zacks Investment Research Lowers Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IRMD. ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

IRMD opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $241.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Iradimed news, VP Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,940 shares in the company, valued at $343,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 4,307 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $109,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,390. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter worth $241,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the third quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

