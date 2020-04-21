Zacks Investment Research Lowers Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

IEP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of IEP opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.16). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.52%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

