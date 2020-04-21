Zacks Investment Research Lowers DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

DENSO CORP/ADR stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

DENSO CORP/ADR Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

