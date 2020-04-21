Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Capstone Turbine stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.18. Capstone Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 96.84% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capstone Turbine stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Capstone Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

