Zacks Investment Research Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $171.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AvalonBay recently withdrew its 2020 guidance in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced that its liquidity position is solid and it drew $750 million from the $1.75-billion credit facility. In total, the company has access to liquidity of $1.8 billion. Moreover, for the week ended Mar 22, 2020, it had a physical occupancy rate of 96.1% for established communities. The company is anticipated to benefit from its high-quality assets in premium locations, a healthy balance sheet, favorable demographics and household formation. However, new apartment deliveries are likely to remain high in the near-term, curtailing its pricing power. Moreover, there is likely to be an adverse impact on the rent-paying capability due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, its shares have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $160.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,348,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,892,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 913,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after acquiring an additional 243,424 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 808,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,762,000 after acquiring an additional 233,744 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

