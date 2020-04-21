Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) to Hold

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArTara Therapeutics Inc. is focused on identifying and optimizing product candidates for patients suffering from rare and specialty diseases. The company’s development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues, as well as rare hepatology/gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. Its principal program includes TARA-002, is being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. ArTara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteon Therapeutics Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TARA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

TARA traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. 465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verona Pharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Verona Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

